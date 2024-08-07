back to top
Search
    IndiaVarious measures taken for security, employment of KPs in J&K: Centre
    India

    Various measures taken for security, employment of KPs in J&K: Centre

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    MHA says 6,000 vacancies designated for KPs, 5,724 posts filled under PM package

    New Delhi, Aug 6: The Centre on Tuesday that the government has taken various measures for the security and employment of Kashmiri Pandit migrants in and over the past few years.

    In a written reply to a query in the , minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said that government has filled 5,724 of the 6,000 job vacancies designated for Kashmiri migrants under the Prime Minister's Development Package 2015 and the Prime Minister's Reconstruction Plan 2008.

    He said that unemployed youth are also being supported through financial assistance under various self-employment schemes. He stated that on the security front, government has implemented a robust strategy to safeguard Kashmiri migrants, which includes an extensive security and intelligence network, static guards, continuous checkpoints at key locations, night patrolling, and area dominance efforts.

    The minister said that special attention is given to identify vulnerable spots and conduct intensified cordon and search operations.

    “In addition to employment and security measures, several facilities have been provided to Kashmiri migrants, including monthly cash support of Rs 3,250 per person, up to Rs 13,000 per family. Each migrant is allocated 9 kg of rice, 2 kg of flour, and 1 kg of sugar per month. The construction of 6,000 transit accommodations is underway to support the return of migrants to the Kashmir valley,” he said.

    The minister said that an online portal, launched in August 2021, allows migrants to report issues related to encroachment, title changes, mutation, and distress sales. “Golden cards have been issued, and primary health centres/dispensaries are available in migrant camps. Five government schools have been established in camps to provide education to displaced children, with an online portal available for issuing migration certificates to eligible students,” he said.

    The minister added that various certificates, including domicile, resident of backward area, migrant, income, and economically weaker sections (EWS) certificates are now issued online for convenience.

     

    Previous article
    Rs 28,400 crore earmarked to encourage new investment for industrial development in J&K: Centre
    Next article
    14 killed in 2 terror attacks on pilgrims between 2022 & 2024 in J&K: Centre
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    14 killed in 2 terror attacks on pilgrims between 2022 & 2024 in J&K: Centre

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 6: The Centre on Tuesday said...

    Rs 28,400 crore earmarked to encourage new investment for industrial development in J&K: Centre

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 6: The Centre on Tuesday that...

    Advani admitted to Delhi’s Apollo hospital

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 6: Senior BJP leader and former...

    Army Chief to review Exercise Parvat Prahaar in Ladakh this week

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 6: Amid an ongoing standoff with...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First batch of pilgrims embarks on secure Budha Amarnath Yatra

    J K Police security wing takes charge of Independence Day celebration...

    Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov...