back to top
Search
    JammuJ K Police security wing takes charge of Independence Day celebration venue...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J K Police security wing takes charge of Independence Day celebration venue in Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 7: The security wing of the  Jammu and Police has taken charge of the M A M Stadium, the venue of the Independence Day function in  Jammu, in view of the high degree of threat perception following a chain of terror attacks in the region, officials said.
    Security has been beefed up in and around the venue, and as part of enhanced measures, they have assumed control of the area, and the general public is prohibited from entering the premises of the stadium, they said.
    Vehicles are being checked, and people carrying security cards are only allowed into the stadium after thorough frisking and checks, they said.

    Previous article
    Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US
    Next article
    First batch of pilgrims embarks on secure Budha Amarnath Yatra
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    First batch of pilgrims embarks on secure Budha Amarnath Yatra

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 7: The first batch of pilgrims left...

    Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

    Northlines Northlines -
    New York, Aug 7: A 46-year-old Pakistani national with...

    Jammu areas receive heavy rainfall, Kashmir witnesses above normal temp

    Northlines Northlines -
    MeT predicts possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods, heavy rainfall...

    Yuva Rajput Sabha holds massive rally, seeks restoration of statehood to J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 6: A day after abrogation of article...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First batch of pilgrims embarks on secure Budha Amarnath Yatra

    Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov...

    14 killed in 2 terror attacks on pilgrims between 2022 &...