    First batch of pilgrims embarks on secure Budha Amarnath Yatra

    , Aug 7: The first batch of pilgrims left for the Budha on Tuesday. The Yatra was flagged off by Divisional Commissioner  Jammu Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Jammu Anand Jain from Yatra Niwas in Jammu.

    Balwan Singh, a pilgrim who hails from Madhya Pradesh said “We are happy and there is no tension among us, Indian people and army are with us. Military is providing all kinds of help”.
    “We are going for Budha Amarnath Yatra with the help of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. Indian army's security arrangement is top class and it feels like home here” said a pilgrim Deepak Kalmoriya.

    A woman from Ahmedabad who is going for the first time on the Budha Amarnath Yatra said, “We are going for the first time, 150 people have come with us from Ahemdabad and there are no issues with the security”.
    Nearly 700 Pilgrims from mainly Karnataka, Gujrat and Madhya Pradesh have come for the pilgrimage. Budha Amarnath yatra which started on Tuesday, 7 August and will conclude on 20 August. Budha Amarnath temple is situated in the Poonch district of  Jammu.

    Due to recent terrorist activities in Poonch and Rajouri areas, the security arrangements are very high. Pilgrims said that they were excited about the Yatra and had no fear and Security forces had made good arrangements for security.

    Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar said “The Buddha Amarnath Yatra starts from Jammu every year. All arrangements have been made for the pilgrims. Jammu & police and Indian army are there to look after all the arrangements. Almost 700 pilgrims are going for the Yatra”.
    ADGP Jammu and Kashmir Anand Jain assured that all the security arrangements have been made for the pilgrims.
    “Tight security arrangements have been made for the Yatra, there is food and stay arrangements for the pilgrims throughout the Yatra” ADGP  Jammu and Kashmir said.

    J K Police security wing takes charge of Independence Day celebration venue in Jammu
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

