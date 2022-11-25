Package employees stage protest, reiterate relocation demand

JAMMU, Nov 24: Expressing serious concern over the delaying tactics of the Government in fulfilling the demand of package employees after the recent target killings in Kashmir, the PM package employees under the banner of All Migrant Employees Association Kashmir (AMEAK) staged a massive protest demonstration here to press their demand of relocation to Jammu.

They were also demanding that the Government should frame a Committee to look into the problems of the employees seriously.Holding black flags, placards and banners in their hands on which different types of slogans related to their demand and concerns were written, hundreds of these aggrieved employees were seen intensely venting their anger by loud sloganeering and sharing of emotional feelings.

They also wore black ribbons to express their solidarity with the families of deceased employees.

These employees were protesting for the last 197 days after incidents of target killings in the Valley which has not only caused a fear among the package employees but also forced them to leave the working place. These employees were looking worried about their safety and claimed that relocation is the only option which can guarantee their lives.

These employees also wanted the Government to frame a Committee to initiate a process of dialogue with the employees so that an amicable and satisfactory solution would be found on this vital issue.

Expressing their anguish over the callous attitude of the Government towards them, the protesting employees said that the administration must understand that the issue of package employees is purely a security concern which they would not compromise at any cost. “It was the duty of the Government to ensure security of employees’’,” they also said.

One of the protesting employees said that it seems that the Government has adopted an adamant approach towards them which will not help anyway in resolving the issue.

They also suggested administration to refrain from any kind of pressure tactics that can put the lives of package employees in risk. Further, they cautioned the administration for stopping salaries of employees for months together which has led to economic crisis in their families.

Making an appeal to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to address their one point demand, these employees said that they were pinning hopes on the present dispensation at the Centre that their demand will get addressed in ensuing time keeping in view the safety of employees.



