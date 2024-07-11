back to top
    Over 54% cast their votes in Jalandhar West by-election

    The voters of Jalandhar West came out in large numbers to cast their ballots in the recent by-election, with over half of all eligible voters participating in the democratic process. According to District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal, a total of 54.98% of voters turned up to exercise their franchise for the crucial assembly seat contest.

    Aggarwal praised the efforts of voters, polling staff and security personnel for ensuring everything proceeded smoothly on election day. He noted there were no reports of any disturbances or law and order issues during the entire voting period. Counting of ballots will take place this coming Thursday at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, with results expected to be declared by afternoon.

    The high turnout displays the people of Jalandhar West constituency's dedication to choosing their representative in the state assembly. All major parties had fielded candidates for the tightly contested bypoll, which was necessitated after the seat fell vacant due to the incumbent MLA's demise earlier this year. Citizens made sure to have their say in deciding who would carry forward local development works and address issues over the next few years. Security agencies are also commended for guaranteeing a peaceful during polling.

    has a rich democratic tradition of citizens actively and enthusiastically participating in elections. The over 54% turnout for Jalandhar West by-election continues this praiseworthy trend of voters thoroughly exercising their franchise. Counting day will reveal which candidate has won the faith of this constituency.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

