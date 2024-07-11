Isha Ambani rewears mother Nita’s statement emerald necklace at Anant’s pre-wedding ceremony

Isha Ambani turned heads once again with her exquisite fashion choice for brother Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony. The heiress is known for her impeccable style and did not disappoint with her recent ensemble.

For the auspicious occasion, Isha wore a gorgeous blue lehenga set designed by renowned designer Anuradha Vakil. The lehenga featured intricate zari embroidery and was paired with a beige choli and a pinkish dupatta draped in the elegant half-sari style.

To accessorize her look, Isha chose a dazzling emerald necklace and matching earrings from her mother Nita Ambani's collection. The drops perfectly matched the blue tones of her attire, bringing elegance and refinement to the traditional outfit.

Interestingly, the same emerald set was previously worn by Nita Ambani for the launch of NMACC. Opting to rewear her mother's jewellery added sentimental value to Isha's ensemble while showcasing timeless pieces from their family collection.

This isn't the first time the mother-daughter duo have shared jewellery pieces either. Isha has also been spotted wearing Nita's famous ‘Mickey Mouse' emerald necklace on other occasions.

By rewearing treasured heirlooms, Isha pays homage to Indian traditions of passing luxurious jewellery within families. The Ambanis set goals with their effortless fusion of glamor and culture.