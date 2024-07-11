back to top
    SKM renews call for nationwide protests over pending farmer demands

    By: Northlines

    The umbrella body of farmer unions, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), has announced plans to reignite protests across , striving to put pressure on the central government to address long-standing demands of the agricultural community.

    SKM leaders recently wrapped up a crucial executive meeting where they formulated new strategies for amplifying their movement. As the first step, SKM delegates will visit parliamentarians between July 16-18 to present charter of demands and seek their backing. Appointments have also been sought with the Prime Minister and opposition leader.

    Key demands include guaranteed minimum support price at least 50% higher than the cost of production along with assured procurement of all crops. Total loan waiver is another pivotal ask.

    On August 9th, commemorating the Quit India movement anniversary, SKM will hold “Corporate Exit India Day” demonstrations targeting India's involvement in the WTO and multinational corporations' role in farming. State bodies will plan matching local initiatives.

    In addition, 's SKM unit will stage a three-hour protest outside ministerial bungalows to raise issues specific to the state such as severe drought, debt relief, and curbing central overreach. Seminars across regions addressing water crisis, climate change and resource commercialization are also scheduled.

    Looking to elections, SKM committees in , Maharashtra, Jharkhand and & Kashmir will convene to rally support. Although the ongoing SKM (Non-Political) agitation on Haryana-Punjab borders was not referenced, leaders asserted Punjab unit actions target the Chief Minister.

    By restarting nation-wide agrarian actions, SKM aims to successfully compel the government into fulfilling long-pending promises to farmers and secure their rights and livelihoods. Only time will tell if they can once again galvanize massive support for their crusade.

