Elections In J&K Should Be Held To Prove Supremacy Of Security Forces Over Terrorists: Omar

Srinagar, Jul 11: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be held in time to prove the supremacy of security forces over terrorists, who have carried out a spate of attacks in Jammu region recently.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function here, Abdullah said there is no normalcy in the union territory.

“There is no normalcy. But, is the situation worse than 1996? If yes, then let them not conduct the elections. If they want to bow down before these powers who are attacking, then don't conduct the election. If you have to prove the supremacy of the militancy, rather than proving the supremacy of our armed forces and police, then don't conduct the elections,” he said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K, said if the government has courage, then elections should be conducted.

“If you don't have the courage, and are afraid, then don't. But, if you have to show the supremacy of our police and forces, if our rulers have some courage, then why should they bow down before these powers. Then elections should be conducted on time, and the people of J-K should chose their own government,” he added.

Asked about the BCCI's decision not to sent cricket team to Pakistan to play there, Abdullah said this is not something new.

“We have not witnessed a bilateral series in either countries for many years now. It is the BCCI's own decision whether to send the team to play a tournament,” he said.

The NC leader said it is not the responsibility of our country alone to improve the relations between the two countries.

“The responsibility of Pakistan on improving the relations is much more, it should stop the attacks, the prevalent atmosphere should improve. Pakistan has to play its role in improving the relations between the two countries,” he added.

The Jammu region has been shaken by a series of ambushes and terror attacks, particularly in the border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Reasi To a question on NEET examination, Abdullah said there should be a decision on the exam sooner.

“It is a grave injustice with the future of the youth. We hope a decision is taken soon whether it is by way of an inquiry, or court or the government,” he said.

The NC vice president said the party would bring out a comprehensive package for women in its manifesto for the elections.

A lot has to be done to give them a status in the society, and a share in the development of J-K. We are formulating a scheme, a package for women in our manifesto, he said. (Agencies)