    CEE Kerala to announce KEAM 2024 rankings; results to be out at noon

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The results for the highly anticipated KEAM 2024 rank list are set to be made public later today. According to official sources, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will declare the rankings on their website cee.kerala.gov.in at noon.

    The KEAM, or Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Entrance Examination, is conducted for admissions to various professional degree courses in the state. This year's test was held in April and saw thousands of aspiring students competing for a limited number of seats.

    It is learned that the CEE has finalized the KEAM 2024 rank list after taking into account scores from both the entrance test and the student's Class 12 grades. Candidates were given a chance to submit their higher secondary marks online last month to be considered for ranking purposes. Those who failed to do so will not be eligible as per procedure.

    Higher Minister Dr. Bindu will unveil the results through a press conference scheduled for 12 pm. Once live, applicants can log into their individual accounts to view where they stand in the pecking order. According to established practice, equal weightage has been accorded to normalized entrance and board scores while preparing the merit positions.

    The rankings will determine allocation to various programs based on availability. Admissions to sought-after courses in top engineering colleges are hotly contested every year based on one's position in the list. With the declaration today, the selection process for KEAM 2024 can now move into the next important phase.

    J&K | Blast Across LoC, Search Operation Launched
    Elections In J&K Should Be Held To Prove Supremacy Of Security Forces Over Terrorists: Omar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

