over 4 lakh devotees throng the Shrine during Navratras

JAMMU, Oct 12: More than four lakh devotees paid obeisance during nine-day long navratras at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine nestled in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees from across the country and abroad during Shardiya Navratras and in this period more than pilgrims visited the sanctum sanctorum,” said an official.

He said that the the Shrine Board unveiled a range of initiatives to make these Navratras more memorable and the key additions included the launch of Langar Sewa at Adhkuwari, enhanced healthcare facilities through inauguration of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) at Bhawan and a complimentary 11-minute Virtual Darshan experience, ensuring a seamless and sacred journey for all devotees.

During Navratras, he stated that the Shrine Board made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrim's comfort and convenience.

Additionally, attractive lighting illuminated the Bhawan area, while facilities like accommodation, battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services operated smoothly.

Meanwhile concurrent with the Navratra celebrations, the sacred nine day long Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organized by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for world peace, prosperity and human well-being has also concluded with great reverence and devotion on Mahanavami.

This auspicious event took place at the Yagyashala, a dedicated space created for large-scale religious rituals at the Shrine recently inaugurated by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, J&K, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB).

Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Dr Neelam Sareen, Members, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Vikas Anand, SDM Bhawan; other officers and staff of the Shrine Board, besides pilgrims participated in Purnahuti and other religious ceremonies performed amidst Vedic mantras on the occasion.

This spiritual occasion was further sanctified by a group of Pandits led by the esteemed Padma Shri Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, who conducted the Maha Yagya.