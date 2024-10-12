back to top
Search
    Jammuover 4 lakh devotees throng the Shrine during Navratras
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    over 4 lakh devotees throng the Shrine during Navratras

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 12: More than four lakh devotees paid obeisance during nine-day long navratras at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine nestled in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and .

     

    “Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees from across the country and abroad during Shardiya Navratras and in this period more than pilgrims visited the sanctum sanctorum,” said an official.
    He said that the the Shrine Board unveiled a range of initiatives to make these Navratras more memorable and the key additions included the launch of Langar Sewa at Adhkuwari, enhanced healthcare facilities through inauguration of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) at Bhawan and a complimentary 11-minute Virtual Darshan experience, ensuring a seamless and sacred journey for all devotees.
    During Navratras, he stated that the Shrine Board made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrim's comfort and convenience.
    Additionally, attractive lighting illuminated the Bhawan area, while facilities like accommodation, battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services operated smoothly.
    Meanwhile concurrent with the Navratra celebrations, the sacred nine day long Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organized by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for peace, prosperity and human well-being has also concluded with great reverence and devotion on Mahanavami.
    This auspicious event took place at the Yagyashala, a dedicated space created for large-scale religious rituals at the Shrine recently inaugurated by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, J&K, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB).
    Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Dr Neelam Sareen, Members, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Vikas Anand, SDM Bhawan; other officers and staff of the Shrine Board, besides pilgrims participated in Purnahuti and other religious ceremonies performed amidst Vedic mantras on the occasion.
    This spiritual occasion was further sanctified by a group of Pandits led by the esteemed Padma Shri Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, who conducted the Maha Yagya.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Govt Order | J&K Govt Unveils Enhanced Allowances, Benefits For Judicial Officers
    Next article
    New orders on appointments undermine upcoming Legislature, Cabinet: Tarigami
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    New orders on appointments undermine upcoming Legislature, Cabinet: Tarigami

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 12: CPI(M) leader and MLA-elect Mohamad Yousuf...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Govt Unveils Enhanced Allowances, Benefits For Judicial Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 12: In a significant update for Judicial...

    Interstate Drug Racket Busted In South Kashmir’s Anantnag, 3 Held

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 12:  An interstate drug racket was busted...

    Bridge in J&K’s Gurez among 75 BRO projects inaugurated by Rajnath Singh

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 12: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New orders on appointments undermine upcoming Legislature, Cabinet: Tarigami

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Govt Unveils Enhanced Allowances, Benefits For...

    Interstate Drug Racket Busted In South Kashmir’s Anantnag, 3 Held