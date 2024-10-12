New orders on appointments undermine upcoming Legislature, Cabinet: Tarigami

back to top
    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 12: CPI(M) leader and MLA-elect Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday expressed serious concern over the issuance of new orders regarding appointments and service matters by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of and , just days before the formation of the new legislature and cabinet.

    The J & K government on Friday Amended the Civil Services Rules to provide for the setting up of the Services Selection Board for the recruitment of non-gazetted staff.
    The CPI(M) leader said that these actions undermine the significance of the upcoming legislature and cabinet, which are expected to be formed soon.
    In a statement, Tarigami pointed out that since 2018, Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule, and such orders should have been issued in previous years.
    He questioned the timing of the LG's decisions, suggesting that these matters should have been left for the elected representatives to handle.
    Describing the new orders as “unwarranted,” Tarigami called for their immediate rollback, emphasizing the need to respect the democratic process as the region prepares for a new legislative Assembly and new government.

