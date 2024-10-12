back to top
Search
    India'No one has courage to encroach our borders': HP Guv Shiv Pratap...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    ‘No one has courage to encroach our borders’: HP Guv Shiv Pratap Shukla on drones spotted on India-China border

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 12: Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday dismissed as “unjustified” the statement made by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi's on drones being spotted on the -China border in Kinnaur district.
    Revenue Minister Negi, MLA from Kinnaur constituency on Monday said that drones were spotted on the India-China border in the Kinnaur district and were likely being used for surveillance and espionage purposes.
    Responding to Negi's statement, the governor said, “No one has the courage to encroach our borders in today's era and in case any drone is spotted, the matter should be reported to the Union Government. Such a statement is unjustified and should not have been made.”
    Talking to the media persons here, the Governor said “I feel that this matter pertains to the Centre and not the state government.”
    “Road construction to lay roads up to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is in progress in both Shipki La and Rishidogri and the possibility of surveillance and espionage by these drones cannot be ruled out,” the revenue and horticulture minister said on Monday.

    The minister had urged the Union government to take note of the matter and issue necessary directions, he had asked the Union Government to take strong notice of the Chinese drones violating Indian space and take necessary action.
    The tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti share a 240 km border with China which is traversed by nine high-altitude mountain passes.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    New orders on appointments undermine upcoming Legislature, Cabinet: Tarigami
    Next article
    BRO infra projects inaugurated for J-K are strategically vital, will be economic lifeline for far-flung areas: LG Sinha
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Samson’s maiden ton takes India to record-breaking 297/6 against Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

    Northlines Northlines -
    Hyderabad, Oct 12: Sanju Samson hit the second fastest...

    Farooq Abdullah Message For Kashmiri Pandits : ‘Come Back Home’

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 12: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on...

    Three Arrested for Thefts in Kishtwar’s Religious Sites, J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Three persons were arrested for their...

    Jammu Celebrates Dussehra with Festivity and Devotion

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 18: Dussehra marking the victory of good...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samson’s maiden ton takes India to record-breaking 297/6 against Bangladesh in...

    Farooq Abdullah Message For Kashmiri Pandits : ‘Come Back Home’

    Three Arrested for Thefts in Kishtwar’s Religious Sites, J&K