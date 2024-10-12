back to top
    BRO infra projects inaugurated for J-K are strategically vital, will be economic lifeline for far-flung areas: LG Sinha

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 12:   and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that the BRO infrastructure projects for the Union Territory, which were inaugurated on Saturday, are strategically vital and will be an economic lifeline for people in far-flung areas.

     

    He expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Rajnath Singh for dedicating 19 infrastructure projects under BEACON & SAMPARK in the Union Territory.
    “Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh ji for dedicating 19 roads & bridges projects under BEACON & SAMPARK in J&K. These infrastructures are strategically vital for both Army & Civil Admin and will be an economic lifeline for people in far-flung areas,” Lt Governor Sinha said on X.
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Saturday virtually dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 2,236 crore.
    These include seven roads and 12 bridges constructed at the cost of Rs731.22 crore in Jammu and Kashmir.
    The 75 projects – 22 roads, 51 bridges and two others – are spread across 11 states and union territories.
    While 19 are in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in , nine in Uttarakhand, six in Sikkim, five in Himachal Pradesh, two each in West Bengal and Rajasthan and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a Defence Ministry release said .
    Rajnath Singh inaugurated the projects from the Headquarters, Trishakti Corps in Sukna, West Bengal. One of the main highlights was the inauguration of the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim which serves as a crucial link between Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Zuluk axis.
    In his address, the Defence Minister termed the projects as a testament to the government's resolve to keep strengthening the border infrastructure and ensuring socio-economic progress of these areas. He added that these projects will go a long way in enhancing the defence preparedness of the country. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047' can be realised through such infrastructure projects, he said.

