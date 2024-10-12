back to top
    Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid meets J&K LG Sinha
    By: Northlines

    , Oct 12: MP from the Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid on Saturday met  Jammu and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and apprised him of the issues faced by people.
    “Engineer Rashid briefed the LG about the demands of the people of north Kashmir. The Lok Sabha member also urged the LG to revisit the cases of terminated government employees,” a spokesman of Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) said in a statement here.

    He also briefed the LG about the difficulties being faced by the people in getting police verifications.
    Rashid demanded that harassment of youths and others in the name of verification by police be immediately stopped, the spokesman added.

