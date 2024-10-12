J&K Govt Order | J&K Govt Unveils Enhanced Allowances, Benefits For Judicial Officers

JAMMU, Oct 12: In a significant update for Judicial Officers in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government has implemented new rules regarding allowances, amenities, and advances, effective from January 1, 2020. .

This decision follows the recommendations of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission and the endorsement of the Supreme Court of India.

Key provisions include reimbursement for newspapers and magazines, transport allowances, and a composite transfer grant equivalent to one month's basic pay.

Judicial Officers will also receive a House Building Advance, a soft loan for vehicle purchases, and allowances for electricity and water consumption.

Additionally, they are entitled to Leave Travel Concession and Home Travel Concession, with modifications to existing rules

