Oppn party leaders to meet in Jammu on Aug 7

    By: Northlines

    Srinagar, Jul 26: The opposition parties in and have once again decided to sit on a common table in Jammu on August 07 to discuss several issues including the delegation of more powers to the Lieutenant Governor.

    The decision in this regard was confirmed by senior CPI (M) leader and former Kulgam legislator Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday.

    He said that the leaders of opposition parties are scheduled to meet on August 7, adding that the meeting will be held in Jammu on August 07 at Hotel Radisson, Narwal Jammu to discuss the issue of amendments to Transaction of of the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules 2019.

    The amendments delegate more powers to the lieutenant governor on matters related to decisions on police officers of all- services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), and sanctioning prosecution in various cases.

    Tarigami further stated that all the leaders of opposition parties have been requested to attend this meeting, adding that an invitation in this regard has been sent to all.

    However, some of the parties have announced their participation in the meeting.

    Apni Party led by former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari has accepted the invitation with its senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir stating that they have received the invitation and will be attending the meeting.

    Pertinently, Altaf Bukhari soon after the decision on amendments to Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory took place, had called for unity among the opposition parties, saying that it was the apt time to join hands and take concrete measures.

    Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura Lone told KNO that the party has not decided anything with regard to attending the meeting.

    Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma has admitted that invitation has been received by the president, Vikar Rasool Wani, adding that they will attend the meeting. “We are always ready to discuss the common issues and the rights of people and thus we will be attending the meeting in Jammu,” he said.

