SIA attaches property of absconding narco-terrorist in Poonch

JAMMU, July 26: In a significant crackdown on narco-terrorism, the State Investigative Agency (SIA) has attached the property of Mohd Liyaqat, a prominent narco-terrorist currently evading arrest. The attached property, spanning 01 kanal and 9 Marlas, is situated in Khari Karmara, Poonch district.

This action follows FIR No. 69/2023 filed at P/S Poonch / SIA Jammu, under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC). The attachment order was issued by the Principal Sessions Judge of Poonch.

The operation was conducted by the SIA with the oversight of Tehsildar Haveli, Azhar Majid. In a statement to the media, Majid noted, “The entire process was executed under the directions of the honourable court.”

The seizure of Liyaqat's property is a crucial move in the ongoing battle against narco-terrorism in the region. Authorities are intensifying their search for Liyaqat and continue to investigate the networks facilitating these illegal activities.