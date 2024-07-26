back to top
Search
    Jammu Kashmir2 GOCs take charge of Army divisions in Kashmir
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    2 GOCs take charge of Army divisions in Kashmir

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Jul 26: Two General Officers Commanding (GOCs) have been appointed to two army divisions in .

    The Indian Army's two divisions have new commanders, including Major General K. Mohan Nair, who took over as General Officer Commanding of the Vajr Division from Major General Girish Kalia, and Major General Vivek Narang, who took over the command of the Army's counter-insurgency division, Kilo Force, from Major General Mohit Seth.

    “Major General K. Mohan Nair, YSM, SM, took over as General Officer Commanding of the strategic and prestigious Vajr Division from Major General Girish Kalia, AVSM, VSM. On assuming command, he paid homage to the #Bravehearts and exhorted all ranks to continue soldiering with commitment and dedication,” the Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

    “Major General Vivek Narang, an alumnus of the NDA and an experienced officer steeped in counter-terrorism operations, took over as the General Officer Commanding of Kilo Force today, relieving Major General Mohit Seth. He exhorted all ranks to continue striving for excellence and to be #combat ready to thwart the nefarious designs of inimical forces,” Chinar Corps posted on X.

    Previous article
    Oppn party leaders to meet in Jammu on Aug 7
    Next article
    Over 2,500 pilgrims leave Jammu Base Camp for Amarnath
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Over 2,500 pilgrims leave Jammu Base Camp for Amarnath

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 26: More than 2,500 pilgrims left a...

    Oppn party leaders to meet in Jammu on Aug 7

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 26: The opposition parties in Jammu and...

    SIA attaches property of absconding narco-terrorist in Poonch

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 26: In a significant crackdown on narco-terrorism,...

    NHM releases ranking of Public Health Facilities on JK-e-Sahaj for June

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, JULY 26: Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 2,500 pilgrims leave Jammu Base Camp for Amarnath

    Oppn party leaders to meet in Jammu on Aug 7

    SIA attaches property of absconding narco-terrorist in Poonch