2 GOCs take charge of Army divisions in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 26: Two General Officers Commanding (GOCs) have been appointed to two army divisions in Kashmir.

The Indian Army's two divisions have new commanders, including Major General K. Mohan Nair, who took over as General Officer Commanding of the Vajr Division from Major General Girish Kalia, and Major General Vivek Narang, who took over the command of the Army's counter-insurgency division, Kilo Force, from Major General Mohit Seth.

“Major General K. Mohan Nair, YSM, SM, took over as General Officer Commanding of the strategic and prestigious Vajr Division from Major General Girish Kalia, AVSM, VSM. On assuming command, he paid homage to the #Bravehearts and exhorted all ranks to continue soldiering with commitment and dedication,” the Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

“Major General Vivek Narang, an alumnus of the NDA and an experienced officer steeped in counter-terrorism operations, took over as the General Officer Commanding of Kilo Force today, relieving Major General Mohit Seth. He exhorted all ranks to continue striving for excellence and to be #combat ready to thwart the nefarious designs of inimical forces,” Chinar Corps posted on X.