    Only Sisodia-Kejriwal duo can build schools in Delhi: Sisodia

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia urged people on Monday to vote for his party in next year's Assembly polls in Delhi while asserting that only the Kejriwal-Sisodia combine can build schools in the capital.

    During a foot march in Dwarka, he also said Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP's election symbol “broom” were the “real symbols” of honesty.

    The former Delhi deputy CM launched the “padyatra” on August 16, days after coming out of Tihar where he was lodged for 17 months in the excise policy case. The aim of the march is to reach out to people in all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. “Only Manish and Kejriwal's duo can build schools… Kejriwal and the broom (party symbol) are the real symbols of honesty,” he said before beginning the march in the Dwarka Assembly segment.

    “Whenever I see a photo of Kejriwal Ji, the one thought that comes to mind is that from to Kanyakumari he is the symbol of honesty. “We have worked with honesty… worked with courage… there was a lot of pressure… I spent 17 months in jail, Kejriwal ji spent six months, Sanjay Singh has also returned after being jailed,” Sisodia said. About the BJP accusing the AAP leaders of being corrupt, he said, “If you want more schools for your children, then in the upcoming elections, make me minister by voting for AAP. Forget everything else, just remember to vote for the Manish-Kejriwal combine.”

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

