back to top
Search
    IndiaMinisters of Atishi Govt take charge; commit to complete Kejriwal’s initiatives before...
    India

    Ministers of Atishi Govt take charge; commit to complete Kejriwal’s initiatives before polls in Feb

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Three ministers of Atishi government took charge of their respective departments at the secretariat, vowing to continue to work with dedication and complete the initiatives started by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal before upcoming Assembly polls.

    The first time minister Mukesh Ahlawat, who was given five portfolios in the government, took charge of his office in Delhi Secretariat, saying it was moment mixed with happiness and sorrow for him as Kejriwal was no longer chief minister of Delhi.

    “What he has achieved, very few others can claim. We are committed to ensuring he becomes the CM again,” said the new minister.

     

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Only Sisodia-Kejriwal duo can build schools in Delhi: Sisodia
    Next article
    India Reports First Case Of Mpox Strain That Led WHO To Declare It Public Health Emergency: Sources
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Haryana only state in country to procure 24 crops at MSP: Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed...

    EPFO logs 20 lakh net new members in July

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO recorded a net...

    Private Sector In Driver’s Seat Of Indian Economy: Rajnath Singh

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies JAIPUR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the...

    India Reports First Case Of Mpox Strain That Led WHO To Declare It Public Health Emergency: Sources

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies NEW DELHI:  India has reported the first case of...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana only state in country to procure 24 crops at MSP:...

    EPFO logs 20 lakh net new members in July

    Private Sector In Driver’s Seat Of Indian Economy: Rajnath Singh