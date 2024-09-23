Ministers of Atishi Govt take charge; commit to complete Kejriwal’s initiatives before polls in Feb

New Delhi: Three ministers of Atishi government took charge of their respective departments at the secretariat, vowing to continue to work with dedication and complete the initiatives started by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal before upcoming Assembly polls.

The first time minister Mukesh Ahlawat, who was given five portfolios in the government, took charge of his office in Delhi Secretariat, saying it was moment mixed with happiness and sorrow for him as Kejriwal was no longer chief minister of Delhi.

“What he has achieved, very few others can claim. We are committed to ensuring he becomes the CM again,” said the new minister.