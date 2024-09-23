back to top
Search
    IndiaTirupati Laddu Row: FSSAI issues show cause notice to ghee supplier
    India

    Tirupati Laddu Row: FSSAI issues show cause notice to ghee supplier

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: In the wake of Tirupati Laddu adulteration allegations, the FSSAI has issued a show cause notice to a Tamil Nadu-based firm for supplying substandard ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, official sources said on Monday. In the notice, the food regulator asked A R Diary Food Private Ltd why its central licence should not be suspended for contravention of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.

    According to the notice, FSSAI said it received information from The Director of the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), that A R Diary Food Private Ltd in Dindigul was one of the suppliers of Ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) since last four years. Further as per the information, the ghee procurement committee of TTD has sent all the samples supplied to TTD for testing to NDDB CALF Lab at Anand, Gujarat. “After analysis, the sample from your firm M/s. A R Diary Food Private Ltd (FSSAI Central License number 10014042001610) has failed to meet the parameters and your firm has been blacklisted by EO, TTD,” the notice said.

    “By virtue of the above non-conformance of the product “Ghee” manufactured by your firm which is not meeting the standards, you have contravened the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Rules and Regulations made there under. “”In view of all the above you are hereby directed to show cause as to why your central licence shall not be suspended for contravention of the above said provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011,” the notice said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Air pollution meeting at PMO stresses need to transition to EVs, develop charging infra in NCR
    Next article
    Only Sisodia-Kejriwal duo can build schools in Delhi: Sisodia
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Haryana only state in country to procure 24 crops at MSP: Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed...

    EPFO logs 20 lakh net new members in July

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO recorded a net...

    Private Sector In Driver’s Seat Of Indian Economy: Rajnath Singh

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies JAIPUR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the...

    India Reports First Case Of Mpox Strain That Led WHO To Declare It Public Health Emergency: Sources

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies NEW DELHI:  India has reported the first case of...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana only state in country to procure 24 crops at MSP:...

    EPFO logs 20 lakh net new members in July

    Private Sector In Driver’s Seat Of Indian Economy: Rajnath Singh