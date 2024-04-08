One Arrested For Looting Mosque Donation Box In Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: A man has been arrested for stealing a donation box from a mosque in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Monday.

A police station in Pattan received a complaint on April 4, from president of Masjid Baitul Huda Pattan regarding the theft. Next day a mobile tab was also stolen from State Bank of India from Pattan market.

Police probe revealed that the perpetrator was same for both cases. The Baramulla Police identified Nasir Ahmad Najar a Najar Mohalla Pattan resident who appeared to be involved in the two cases.

The culprit was traced to Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) Srinagar and was arrested, the police said.

“During interrogation, the alleged accused confessed to the crime and led to the place where he had concealed the stolen property, leading to the recovery of stolen property,” it said.

Further investigation was underway.