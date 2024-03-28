On Audit Party’s Instructions, J&K Sports Council Issues 10-Point Advisory To Recognised Sports Bodies

JAMMU, Mar 28: Acting on the instructions of the audit party of the Principal Accountant General Audit, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has issued a ten-point advisory to the recognised sports bodies functional across the Union Territory.

Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, said in a circular that while conducting the audit on the activities and accounts of the J&K Sports Council by the audit party of the Principal Accountant General Audit, observations have been raised by the audit party on the functioning of the recognised sports associations, which need to be streamlined for greater transparency and accountability in the working of the sports associations.

The ten-point advisory issued by the Secretary has stated that various office bearers are holding multiple offices in different sports associations in violation of the Sports Council guidelines and sports code.

The circular further read that some Government employees are holding offices in the sports associations without obtaining proper permission from the Competent Authority in terms of SRO-164 of 2024, and various recognised sports associations have not launched official websites, thereby violating the RTI Act.

“Irregular conduct of trials has been noticed by the audit party for selection in national tournaments due to improper dissemination of information in print media, particularly in leading newspapers, thereby denying the chances of genuine sportspeople,” it read.

The circular read that for regulating transparency in the functioning of sports associations, all associations should certify that no office bearer is holding multiple offices in various sports associations, no Government employee is allowed to be a part of sports associations without prior permission from the government, and the sports associations should adhere to the RTI Act and guidelines of the Central Government with regard to the launch of their official websites.

The Secretary, as per the circular, has directed that the sports associations should public the notice of the trials and competitions at least two weeks ahead of the trials and competitions, besides, online measures will be initiated to invite the participation of all eligible persons.

“Fair chance be given to a genuine and deserving person to avoid misuse or grant in aid,” said Gull as per the circular, further advising the sports associations to comply with the instructions forthwith and submit a compliance report immediately.

Notably, in October 2022, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, said in a meeting that the defunct associations, for unknown reasons, have ceased to function, which shall not be tolerated. (Agencies)

