    Omar Abdullah Stakes Claim For Government Formation In J&K
    Omar Abdullah Stakes Claim For Government Formation In J&K

    SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah arrived at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Friday evening to stake a claim for government formation in   and .
    After meeting LG Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah says, “I met the LG and handed over letters of support that I have received from the Congress, CPM, AAP and independents. I requested him to fix a date for the swearing-in ceremony so that the government can start functioning. It will be a long process as there is Centre rule here. The LG will first send the documents to Rashtrapati Bhawan and then to Home Ministry. We have been told it will take 2-3 days. So if it happens before Tuesday, we will have the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday… All I want to say is that Jammu will not be ignored in this government.”

