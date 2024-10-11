Omar Abdullah Stakes Claim For Government Formation In J&K

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah arrived at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Friday evening to stake a claim for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

After meeting LG Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah says, “I met the LG and handed over letters of support that I have received from the Congress, CPM, AAP and independents. I requested him to fix a date for the swearing-in ceremony so that the government can start functioning. It will be a long process as there is Centre rule here. The LG will first send the documents to Rashtrapati Bhawan and then to Home Ministry. We have been told it will take 2-3 days. So if it happens before Tuesday, we will have the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday… All I want to say is that Jammu will not be ignored in this government.”