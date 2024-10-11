back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K Congress MLAs leave decision to nominate CLP leader on party’s central...
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    J&K Congress MLAs leave decision to nominate CLP leader on party’s central leadership

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 11: The  Jammu and Congress on Friday said it has left the decision of nominating the leader of legislature party in the assembly to the Congress' central leadership in New Delhi.

    In another decision, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) extended support to the National Conference (NC) for government formation in J&K.
    “Today, we had a CLP meeting in which we unanimously decided to give the right to the central leadership to take the call on the CLP leader. We have passed a resolution on the issue and that has been forwarded to the central leadership for taking the call,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra told reporters after the CLP meeting here.
    The meeting of the six newly elected MLAs — including Karra, All Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Nizamuddin Bhat, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Irfan Hafeez Lone and Iftikar Ahmad — was held in the party headquarters at M A Road here.
    Karra said the Congress has extended the support to the NC for government formation and the of support will be given to the NC leadership on Friday only.
    Asked why the decision was left to the party high command, Karra said there were no differences on the choice of the CLP leader, but “there is a precedent in the INC (Indian National Congress) to do that… this is nothing abnormal for the INC”.
    To a question whether the party has any demands for supporting the NC, the JKPCC chief said they have not made any demands and the party wants to keep the spirit of the INDIA bloc intact “for a bigger cause of the betterment of people”.
    Asked about the NC enjoying a majority on its own with the support of Independents, Karra said the spirit of the alliance is much higher than the numbers game.
    “The spirit is different. It is pan-India spirit. It is not confined to J&K.
    “It has utility for the entire India. This is not an issue of ministerial berths. It is for our fight against the BJP,” he said.
    To a query whether the party accepts NC leader Omar Abdullah, who has been elected as the legislature party leader of his party, as the chief ministerial face of the alliance, Karra said, “When the NC has elected its leader, why should we comment? He is acceptable to us. It is their choice.”

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    51 First-Time MLAs To Enter J&K Assembly
    Next article
    Omar Abdullah Stakes Claim For Government Formation In J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NC-Congress alliance stakes claim to form government in J&K: Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 11: The National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance Friday...

    Sonam Wangchuk, supporters continue hunger strike on day 6; routine checkup held

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 11: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and...

    GoC Visits Forward Areas In Rajouri, Reviews Operational Preparedness

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 11: A senior Army officer on Friday...

    Omar Abdullah Stakes Claim For Government Formation In J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 11: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NC-Congress alliance stakes claim to form government in J&K: Omar Abdullah

    Sonam Wangchuk, supporters continue hunger strike on day 6; routine checkup...

    GoC Visits Forward Areas In Rajouri, Reviews Operational Preparedness