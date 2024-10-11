back to top
    GoC Visits Forward Areas In Rajouri, Reviews Operational Preparedness
    GoC Visits Forward Areas In Rajouri, Reviews Operational Preparedness

    , Oct 11: A senior Army officer on Friday visited the hinterland areas and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops deployed on ground zero in Jammu and 's Doda district.
    Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding of the Army's 16 Corps, along with GoC Counter-insurgency force ‘Delta', visited Doda to assess the security and operational preparedness for counter-insurgency operations in the area.

    Lieutenant Sachdeva appreciated the troops for their unwavering commitment and dedication towards counter-terrorism operations, the White Knight Corps said on X.

    On Thursday and Wednesday, the GoC visited forward areas of Rajouri and Akhnoor to review security situation and operational preparedness of troops.

