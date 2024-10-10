back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirOmar Abdullah elected NC legislature party leader
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Omar Abdullah elected NC legislature party leader

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 10: Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as Legislature Party Leader (LPL) on Thursday, a big step towards formation of the first elected government in a decade in  Jammu and .
    The newly-elected legislators of NC participated in a meeting in Srinagar during which Omar's election as Legislature Party Leader (LPL) was approved.

    “I am thankful to party legislators for electing me as their leader,” Omar told reporters after the meeting.
    “We have also got the support of four Independents and we are waiting for the from our alliance partner Congress so as to stake a claim for government formation,” he said.
    Omar said once he gets the letter from the Congress, he will call on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to fix a date for government formation.
    After the legislature party's meeting, senior party leader and MLA Ali Mohammed Sagar announced that Omar has been elected as LPL.

    “Omar has been unanimously elected the Legislature Party Leader,” Sagar said and added “there is none except Omar Abdullah to take the reins of the government soon… and he will be the next Chief Minister”.
    In the 90-member Assembly, the National Conference secured 42 seats in the recent election. The INDIA bloc has a tally of 49.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Why taking your phone to the loo can give you lifelong problems
    Next article
    4 Independents Extend Support, Omar Abdullah’s Party Reaches Majority In J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Govt Order | 4 IAS, IFS Officers Get Additional Charge

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 10: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday assigned...

    4 Independents Extend Support, Omar Abdullah’s Party Reaches Majority In J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The Congress has been relegated from...

    Why taking your phone to the loo can give you lifelong problems

    Northlines Northlines -
    While many see their bathroom breaks as a convenient...

    Study finds Covid infection may raise heart attack and stroke risk for 3 years

    Northlines Northlines -
    A new study has found that those who had...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Govt Order | 4 IAS, IFS Officers Get Additional Charge

    4 Independents Extend Support, Omar Abdullah’s Party Reaches Majority In J&K

    Why taking your phone to the loo can give you lifelong...