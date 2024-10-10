Omar Abdullah elected NC legislature party leader

JAMMU, Oct 10: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as Legislature Party Leader (LPL) on Thursday, a big step towards formation of the first elected government in a decade in Jammu and Kashmir.

The newly-elected legislators of NC participated in a meeting in Srinagar during which Omar's election as Legislature Party Leader (LPL) was approved.

“I am thankful to party legislators for electing me as their leader,” Omar told reporters after the meeting.

“We have also got the support of four Independents and we are waiting for the letter from our alliance partner Congress so as to stake a claim for government formation,” he said.

Omar said once he gets the letter from the Congress, he will call on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to fix a date for government formation.

After the legislature party's meeting, senior party leader and MLA Ali Mohammed Sagar announced that Omar has been elected as LPL.

“Omar has been unanimously elected the Legislature Party Leader,” Sagar said and added “there is none except Omar Abdullah to take the reins of the government soon… and he will be the next Chief Minister”.

In the 90-member Assembly, the National Conference secured 42 seats in the recent election. The INDIA bloc has a tally of 49.