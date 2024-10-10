SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The Congress has been relegated from a junior partner in the incoming Jammu and Kashmir government to a relative non-entity, after four independent MLAs extended support to the National Conference.
Pyare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma, Choudhary Mohammed Akram, and Dr Rameshwar Singh – who won the Inderwal, Chhamb, Surankote, and Bani seats – have backed the NC.
4 Independents Extend Support, Omar Abdullah’s Party Reaches Majority In J&K
