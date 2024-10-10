back to top
    4 Independents Extend Support, Omar Abdullah’s Party Reaches Majority In J&K

    SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The Congress has been relegated from a junior partner in the incoming and government to a relative non-entity, after four independent MLAs extended support to the Conference.
    Pyare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma, Choudhary Mohammed Akram, and Dr Rameshwar Singh – who won the Inderwal, Chhamb, Surankote, and Bani seats – have backed the NC.

    Omar Abdullah elected NC legislature party leader
    J&K Govt Order | 4 IAS, IFS Officers Get Additional Charge
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

