    J&K Govt Order | 4 IAS, IFS Officers Get Additional Charge
    J&K Govt Order | 4 IAS, IFS Officers Get Additional Charge

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 10: The Jammu and Government on Thursday assigned additional charges to four senior officers in the administration.
    Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department (Additional charge of Financial Commissioner Revenue) shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Estates Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.

    Dheeraj Gupta, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Information Department in addition to this own duties till further orders.
    Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, School Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.

    Dr Rashmi Singh, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Hospitality & Protocol Department (Additional Charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi) shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department in addition to her own duties till further orders.

