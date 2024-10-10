Why taking your phone to the loo can give you lifelong problems

While many see their bathroom breaks as a convenient time to scroll on their phones, this common habit may be silently jeopardizing people's health. Medical experts warn that taking smartphones to the loo and spending excess time sitting can lead to serious, long-term physical and mental repercussions.

When phones accompany their users to the bathroom, germs from this unsanitary space easily spread to devices. Toilet plumes can disseminate harmful bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella that then contaminate phones. Beyond the clear hygiene risks, prolonged sitting also strains the body. Remaining seated on the toilet for extended periods applying undue pressure on veins in the rectal area. Over time, this sustained pressure increases the likelihood of hemorrhoids – swollen and painful veins occurring in this region.

Doctors have noticed a link between phone use and longer toilet sessions. Distractions from notifications, videos, and games cause many to spend 30 minutes or more seated instead of the few minutes needed. This staying seated strains the veins more than the natural, quick movements of using the bathroom. Prolonged pressure raises hemorrhoid risk significantly. Treatment sometimes requires medication or surgery, and symptoms may persist long-term for severe cases despite remedies.

While mild, brief phone use may not necessarily harm health, excessive distraction becomes problematic. It can lead to avoidance behaviors and dissociation from one's thoughts and body if used to anxiously escape the mind. Poor posture from leaning over devices for long periods also puts unnecessary strain on the back and neck. Both physical and mental impacts underscore the need to maintain mindfulness and limit bathroom device time. For optimal wellness, people should focus solely on their business and avoid digital diversions that extend natural trips to the toilet.