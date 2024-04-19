back to top
Search
IndiaOdisha couple sentenced to life imprisonment for killing physically challenged son
India

Odisha couple sentenced to life imprisonment for killing physically challenged son

By: Northlines

Date:

Balasore (Odisha) Apr 19: A local court in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday sentenced a couple to life imprisonment for the murder of their differently abled minor child in 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Biswajit Das delivered the verdict, ordering Ganesh Jena and his second wife Pratima Jena, residents of Chandmaripadia under Sahadevkhunta police station limits in Balasore town, to undergo life imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of jail time, public prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said.

The incident occurred in August 2022, when the child was strangled to death by his father and stepmother due to his physical challenges. His body was dumped under Nuniajodi bridge, on the outskirts of the town, Panda said.

The grandmother of the deceased filed an FIR with Sahadevkhunta police after learning about the incident.

The court convicted the couple under various sections of the IPC, including 302, 120B, 201, and 34, after examining 15 witnesses and 16 exhibits.

Previous article
Railways to operate highest ever summer train trips to manage anticipated travel surge
Next article
Gadkari confident of victory by huge margin from Nagpur LS seat
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Gadkari confident of victory by huge margin from Nagpur LS seat

Northlines Northlines -
Nagpur, Apr 19: Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the ruling...

Railways to operate highest ever summer train trips to manage anticipated travel surge

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 19: The Railway Ministry will operate...

At 118, Dharamveer oldest male voter in Haryana, 117-year-old Balbir Kaur oldest female voter: CEO

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, Apr 19: At the age of 118, Dharamveer...

People have rallied around PM Modi for strong, decisive Govt: BJP after 1st phase of polling

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 19: The BJP on Friday cited...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gadkari confident of victory by huge margin from Nagpur LS seat

Railways to operate highest ever summer train trips to manage anticipated...

At 118, Dharamveer oldest male voter in Haryana, 117-year-old Balbir Kaur...