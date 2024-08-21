Nxtra by Airtel releases Sustainability Report for FY 23-24

Jammu Tawi: Nxtra Data Limited (“Nxtra by Airtel”), a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), today, unveiled the second edition of its Sustainability Report for FY 2023-24.

The report highlights Nxtra's consistent and increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) parameters. It details Nxtra's initiatives for building future ready, digitised infrastructure that is sustainable by design and engineered to accommodate high-density workloads and offer seamless scale to customers, thereby enabling their growth.

Ashish Arora, CEO – Nxtra by Airtel said, “The future of data centers lies in our ability to harmonise intelligent infrastructure with sustainability. Integrating innovative ESG initiatives into our business model and operations has been integral to our data center build and operations from day one. As our sustainability report highlights, we have made consistent progress across all three sustainability parameters ‘environment, social and governance' during the year and will continue to keep it as our core focus area.”

Key Achievements of the Year

Transitioned to 220,541 MWh renewable energy usage in operations, 41% higher than the last fiscal

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by ~4% compared to base year FY21 despite an increase of 25% in power consumption

Ensured consistent increase in women employees with 30% more representation in the workplace

With the aim of doubling women's representation by FY26 from FY23, introduced the NxtWave initiative – a unique talent development programme for women in engineering

Ensured 4.3 million safe-man hours in construction

Facilitated promotion of responsible sourcing with 99% local procurement.

Access the full report here: https://www.nxtra.in/documents/Nxtra-Sustainability-Report-2024.pdf

Nxtra's mission of building a future-ready data center infrastructure is engineered around “Intelligent by Design and Sustainable by Choice” approach. With an aim to achieve net zero by 2031, Nxtra has been enabling “Sustainable Scaling” with increasing investments and initiatives around innovative clean energy, water and waste management sources to support its operations and build smart & resilient data center facilities that have sustainability at its core. Today, Nxtra by Airtel has the largest network of data centers in India with 12 large and 120 edge data centers across the country. For more details, visit www.nxtra.in