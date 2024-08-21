back to top
Search
    JammuKylaq: Skoda Auto India’s upcoming all-new compact SUV
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Kylaq: Skoda Auto India’s upcoming all-new compact SUV

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi:  Today marks a major milestone for Škoda Auto as it approaches a new era in India with its all-new compact SUV. Announced in February and following a recent teaser of its design, the vehicle has been named through an imaginative nationwide campaign. Reflecting the choice of thousands of people, Škoda Auto India's new SUV will be called the Kylaq, embodying a unique connection with its future drivers.

    Speaking at the name unveil, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “Our new compact SUV Kylaq is for the people of India. We wanted them to be part of every milestone of our biggest-ever launch in the country. The ‘Name Your Škoda' campaign aimed at inculcating a sense of pride and belonging among participants and potential customers. The results are humbling with over 200,000 entries. It reinforces our legacy in India and showcases the great affinity people have towards brand Škoda. The naming process of a car is important for us. And this upcoming all-new compact SUV represents the ultimate milestone within the fastest growing and biggest segment in India. With the Kylaq, people, customers and fans have themselves named our newest family member, which is developed jointly by the teams in India and Europe, and will be locally manufactured.”

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Premium Choices and Big Days Accelerate Growth for Modern Retail: NIQ
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Premium Choices and Big Days Accelerate Growth for Modern Retail: NIQ

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: NielsenIQ (NIQ), the world's leading consumer intelligence...

    IPRS celebrates 55 Years with ‘Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:  On the occasion of its 55th Anniversary,...

    Charri Mubarak reaches its abode after Pujan, Visarjan at Pahalgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 21: The annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak, the...

    Jammu’s Smart City Revolution: 117 Projects Done, 10 More Coming

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 21: A total of 117 smart city...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Premium Choices and Big Days Accelerate Growth for Modern Retail: NIQ

    IPRS celebrates 55 Years with ‘Soundscapes of India – Gateway to...

    NMDC Steel Ltd achieves first major production milestone