Kylaq: Skoda Auto India’s upcoming all-new compact SUV

Jammu Tawi: Today marks a major milestone for Škoda Auto India as it approaches a new era in India with its all-new compact SUV. Announced in February and following a recent teaser of its design, the vehicle has been named through an imaginative nationwide campaign. Reflecting the choice of thousands of people, Škoda Auto India's new SUV will be called the Kylaq, embodying a unique connection with its future drivers.

Speaking at the name unveil, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “Our new compact SUV Kylaq is for the people of India. We wanted them to be part of every milestone of our biggest-ever launch in the country. The ‘Name Your Škoda' campaign aimed at inculcating a sense of pride and belonging among participants and potential customers. The results are humbling with over 200,000 entries. It reinforces our legacy in India and showcases the great affinity people have towards brand Škoda. The naming process of a car is important for us. And this upcoming all-new compact SUV represents the ultimate milestone within the fastest growing and biggest segment in India. With the Kylaq, people, customers and fans have themselves named our newest family member, which is developed jointly by the teams in India and Europe, and will be locally manufactured.”