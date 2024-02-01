Nuvoco Vistas expands footprint in Hyderabad with Cutting-Edge Ready-Mix Concrete Plant in Medchal

Jammu Tawi: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., India's fifth-largest cement group, takes another significant step towards reinforcing its commitment to quality and efficiency with the inauguration of its brand new Ready-Mix Concrete Plant in the bustling metropolis of Hyderabad. The new plant is 5th in the region and is conveniently located at Medchal, expands Nuvoco's ability to meet the region's expanding need for construction materials.By establishing the Medchal plant, the company solidifies its market-leading position. This adds to its existing facilities located in Miyapur and Jeedimetla, which are within 35 km, and Uppal &Patencheru, which are 40 to 60 km away. Located near industrial, commercial, and residential developments, Medchal offers high potential for growth. The plant's strategic location ensures quick market access thereby reducing traffic disruptions and fulfilling Nuvoco's commitment to operational excellence. The plant will cater to several localities within a 10-15 km radius, including Medchal, Kallakal, Shamirpet, Gundlapochampally, Kompally, Dulapally, and Kandlakoya. With a capacity of 60 Cum/Hour (M1 Grade), the facility can produce all grades of concrete, including Value Added Products (VAP). Prashant Jha, Chief of the Ready-Mix (RMX) Concrete and Modern Building Materials business at Nuvoco Vistas expressed his excitement at the inauguration of this latest plant, stating, “The newly opened facility strengthens the company's position in Hyderabad. It also plays a vital role in shaping the dynamic construction ecosystem of Medchal and its neighbouring areas.