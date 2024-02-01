JammuTawi: BMW Group India stands out at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 with an immersive display of its entire electric vehicle range. BMW Group India pavilion is located at Hall No. H1-11, Bharat Mandapam, PragatiMaidan, New Delhi from 01 – 03 February 2024.The company has showcased its exceptionally diverse and innovative lineup of electric vehicles, captivating visitors with models such as the groundbreaking BMW i7, the versatile BMW iX, the stylish BMW i4, the dynamic BMW iX1, and the spirited MINI 3-door Cooper SE. VikramPawah,President, BMW Group India said, “As pioneers in automotive excellence, being part of a visionary event like Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is exciting for BMW Group India. Being the forerunners in the Indian electric luxury car segment, we are proudly showcasing our robust and diverse electric portfolio which has created ripples thanks to its combination of sustainability, performance and driving pleasure. We look forward to interacting with visitors who will have a unique opportunity to experience industry leading innovation and witness the future of mobility through BMW Group's exceptional electric vehicles.”