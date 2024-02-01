Advantage Vidarbha successfully concluded the 1st edition of’Khasdar Industrial Mahotsav – Nagpur’

Jammu Tawi: The Association of Industrial Development (AID) concludes the first edition of the ‘Khasdar Industrial Mahotsav – Advantage Vidarbha' in Nagpur. The event was inaugurated by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Deputy Chief Minister Maharashtra, and other dignitaries Shri Narayan Rane Minister MSME Government of India, Shri Sudhir Mungantiwar Minister of Forests of Maharashtra,Shri Ajay Bhat Minister of State for DefenceGOI,Shri Girish Mahajan Tourism Minister of Maharashtra along with senior leadership from central and state politics, as well as business industry stalwarts.‘Khasdar Industrial Mahotsav – Advantage Vidarbha' was a three-day event that took place in Nagpur from January 27th to January 29th, 2024. The event focused on promoting industrial development in the Vidarbha and Maharashtra regions, creating a unified platform for Vidarbha industries to showcase their business potential, and exploring opportunities for expansion and collaborations. Over 250 exhibitors participated in the expo, with 90% of them representing the Vidarbha industry.“The issue of carbon emissions due to vehicles running on petrol and diesel, and the resultant pollution has become a growing concern today. Alternative fuels like ethanol, methanol, and other components can be used to address this, reducing both carbon emissions and the dependence on oil imports. The time has come to prioritize coal gasification and reconsider royalties. Moreover, if electricity is generated nearer to the mines, it would not only save transportation costs but would also increase the capacity for energy generation,” – Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari said on the sideline of Advantage Vidarbha Expo Speaking on the occasion Ashish Harshraj Kale, President, Association for Industrial Development (AID) said “It was a pleasure for all of us at AID to host the senior government delegates along with senior industry stalwarts. On behalf of the association, I express gratitude to each of them for their vision for the region. The region has immense potential to make a stronger and consistent contribution to the nation's growth drive.This three-day expo marked great success with varios panel discussions in the presence of stalwarts of the sector. The startups, given that India is a developing country, have made incredible contributions. We are pleased to see a larger set of startups emerging from the region. The level of support and mentorship provided by the industry will be a milestone in this journey.Our honorable Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji has been the torchbearer of the development drive in the nation, and it is his vision that has made this landmark expo a reality. The expo witnessed the participation of over 250 exhibitors, representing a diverse range of 43 business sectors in the region.”