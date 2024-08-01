back to top
Search
    JammuNUVOCO Vistas announces its financial results for Q1 FY25
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    NUVOCO Vistas announces its financial results for Q1 FY25

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi:  Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., a leading building materials Company in , announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. With 25 MMTPA of combined installed capacity, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. is the fifth largest cement group in India and amongst the leading cement players in East India.The Company's consolidated cement sales volume stood at 4.8 MMT in Q1 FY25. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs. 2,636 crores, during the same period. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs. 348 crores.Premium products remain a key focus for the Company, with their share in trade volume reaching a record high of 40% in Q1 FY25. To enhance brand equity, we launched an innovative campaign for Duraguard Microfiber Cement, a next-generation PPC variant designed to create awareness of its unique Microfiber , which results in structures with high strength, damp resistance, and minimal cracks. Additionally, the Company introduced ‘Concreto UNO', a premium cement variant in West Bengal, catering to the growing demand for high-quality construction materials in the region. Commenting on the performance of the Company, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., stated, “The Company navigated the quarter marked by soft demand, primarily due to elections, -related factors, and continued pressure on pricing. Despite these challenges, the focus remained on strategic priorities such as value optimization, cost optimization, and operational efficiency. The Company has reached the lowest blended fuel cost in the last 11 quarters at ₹ 1.57/ Mcal. The SAP unification program was successfully completed in line with the Company's digital transformation journey, enabling us to streamline processes across the organization. Additionally, railway siding projects in Odisha and Sonadih are at an advanced stage of completion, which will further improve efficiency and profitability.He further added, “Looking ahead, the timing and pace of demand recovery will depend on the on-ground execution of infrastructure and housing projects. In the near term, headwinds primarily stem from the demand-supply imbalance and continued pricing pressure. To address these challenges, the Company will continue to focus on value optimization, premiumization, geo-optimization, brand strengthening, along with a strong emphasis on cost optimization.”

    Previous article
    NSDC & Britannia launch Women Entrepreneurship Prog
    Next article
    TKM signs MoU with Maharashtra for Proposed New Investment
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    PNB MetLife launches Bharat Manufacturing Fund

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited announces...

    KSB launches Global Case Competition to Boost MSIS Prog

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: The Kelley School of Business (KSB) at Indiana University is...

    Samsung announces ‘India Cheers for Neeraj’ Campaign

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:  Samsung today announced that it is requesting...

    TKM signs MoU with Maharashtra for Proposed New Investment

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Reaffirming a strong commitment to India, Toyota...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nissan rolls in X-TRAIL in India at INR 49.92 Lakhs

    PNB MetLife launches Bharat Manufacturing Fund

    KSB launches Global Case Competition to Boost MSIS Prog