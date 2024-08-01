back to top
Search
    JammuNSDC & Britannia launch Women Entrepreneurship Prog
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    NSDC & Britannia launch Women Entrepreneurship Prog

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi:  In a pivotal move towards empowering women entrepreneurs and spurring economic growth, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is excited to unveil the Women Entrepreneurship Program. This initiative, aims to tackle the challenges faced by women in entrepreneurship by offering crucial skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities.At the launch of this program, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, GOI said, “It is our privilege that Britannia has partnered with us, focusing on women entrepreneurship.We have achieved significant progress in entrepreneurship through NIESBUD and special programs with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development and other ministries. We are also collaborating closely with other corporates and government departments, to provide skill training to women's self-help groups, whether individually or collectively, and to help organize them into various entities. In the skilling segment, under Jan ShikshanSansthan, 82% of our trainees are women. In the PMKVY short-term training program, close to 45% of the participants are women.”Echoing this sentiment, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, COO (Officiating CEO), NSDC & MD, NSDC stated, “Today, this program is about women-led entrepreneurship and aligns with the Prime Minister's vision for women development. One of the most important component of this is that private and public sector organisation are going together telling women to have entrepreneurial ambitions. From Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao to Lakhpati Didi, India has travelled a lot of distance when it comes to women development.”Speaking about Britannia's motivation to join forces with NSDC, Shri Rajneet Singh Kohli, CEO and Executive Director, Britannia Industries, said “Britannia Marie Gold's vision is to help women entrepreneurs to soar together to do more. Our MoU with the National Skill Development Corporation is a game-changer for women's empowerment in India. By providing free courses and advanced training to millions of aspiring women entrepreneurs, we are not just opening doors but breaking down barriers. This partnership amplifies our commitment to creating a nurturing ecosystem where women can lead, innovate, and drive our forward. Together, we are empowering women to reach their full potential.”

    Previous article
    Over 2.1 lakh Indians renounced Indian citizenship in 2023: Govt
    Next article
    NUVOCO Vistas announces its financial results for Q1 FY25
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    PNB MetLife launches Bharat Manufacturing Fund

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited announces...

    KSB launches Global Case Competition to Boost MSIS Prog

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: The Kelley School of Business (KSB) at Indiana University is...

    Samsung announces ‘India Cheers for Neeraj’ Campaign

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:  Samsung today announced that it is requesting...

    TKM signs MoU with Maharashtra for Proposed New Investment

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Reaffirming a strong commitment to India, Toyota...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nissan rolls in X-TRAIL in India at INR 49.92 Lakhs

    PNB MetLife launches Bharat Manufacturing Fund

    KSB launches Global Case Competition to Boost MSIS Prog