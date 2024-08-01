TKM signs MoU with Maharashtra for Proposed New Investment

Jammu Tawi: Reaffirming a strong commitment to India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra, to examine the setting-up of a Green Field Manufacturing Facility at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Headquartered in Karnataka, TKM already boasts a world-class manufacturing setup with two state-of-the-art units located at Bidadi, well-equipped to contribute and strengthen India's position in the global automobile landscape.The Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra was exchanged today by Dr. Harshadeep Kamble (IAS), Principal Secretary (Industries), Government of MH and Mr. Sudeep Santram Dalvi, Director & Chief Communications Officer, TKM in the august presence of Mr. Eknath Shinde Ji, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis Ji, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Ajit Pawar Ji, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister and other key dignitaries. Present from TKM were Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Regional CEO at Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), Ms. Manasi Tata, Vice Chairperson TKM, Mr. Swapnesh R. Maru, Deputy Managing Director TKM.

Since the commencement of its operations in 1999, India has been growing in importance and has now become a vital market for Toyota globally. Operating under the core values of “Grow India – Grow with India,” the company has been working extensively to expand its operations in alignment with key national priorities of skill enhancement, localization and development of the local ecosystem.

Integral to the company's robust operations and significant expansion has been the immense support by Government of India and the state of Karnataka which has laid a strong foundation of growth that has now enabled the company to enter the next stage of expansion. Over the past 25 years, Toyota has well established itself as a model company for innovation and manufacturing practices leading to large scale economic and social development of the region. In the State of Karnataka, Toyota Kirloskar Motor including its group companies has invested more than INR 16,000 crores and created close to 86,000 jobs in the entire value chain (including supplier and dealer partners) underlining its philosophy of making in India not only for India but for the world, Toyota's cumulative export contributions also stand at approx. INR 32,000 crores thus representing the company's export focus. The company has also made a difference to over 2.3 million lives by championing various social cause aimed at enhancing quality of life at grassroot level.