back to top
Search
    BusinessNumeric raises $28M Series A to automate accounting with AI-powered software
    BusinessLatest NewsStartup News

    Numeric raises $28M Series A to automate accounting with AI-powered software

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Accounting departments often spend many days each month finalizing financial records for closing periods. This book-closing process can be manual, tedious and error-prone. In 2020, Parker Gilbert co-founded Numeric to automate parts of this process using accounting software.

    Numeric's platform aggregates data from various accounting systems and spreadsheets. It then analyzes changes in line items month-to-month using an AI agent. This AI looks for outliers or unexpected variations and provides explanations. For example, it may note that legal expenses increased due to a larger payment to a specific law firm.

    The startup's revenue has grown significantly over the past year as its software helps accounting teams save days each month. To support further growth and product development, Numeric recently raised a $28 million Series A round led by Menlo Ventures. Previous backers including Founders Fund also participated.

    Numeric competes with established players like BlackLine and fast growing startup FloQast. Its platform differentiates through marrying complex workflows with data usinggenerative AI. This deep level of automation in financial operations is not easily replicated.

    As Numeric continues enhancing its AI, accountants will gain further insights. The model may soon perform reconciliations and calculations autonomously. This Series A funding will help Numeric expand its solutions beyond book closing to include financial planning and analysis. The company aims to revolutionize accounting software through machine learning.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Former SpaceX Leaders Launch $550 Million Venture Fund for Deep Tech Startups
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Former SpaceX Leaders Launch $550 Million Venture Fund for Deep Tech Startups

    Northlines Northlines -
    Some prominent alumni of SpaceX, the pioneering private spaceflight...

    Centre, J&K govt will implement what will be best according to Constitution: Naqvi on Statehood

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 11: As the National Conference (NC)...

    Trump says India biggest tariff charger; Vows to reciprocate if elected to power

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Oct 11: Vowing to introduce a reciprocal tax...

    J&K | LG Manoj Sinha visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 11:  Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former SpaceX Leaders Launch $550 Million Venture Fund for Deep Tech...

    Centre, J&K govt will implement what will be best according to...

    Trump says India biggest tariff charger; Vows to reciprocate if elected...