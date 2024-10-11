back to top
Search
    BusinessFormer SpaceX Leaders Launch $550 Million Venture Fund for Deep Tech Startups
    BusinessLatest NewsStartup News

    Former SpaceX Leaders Launch $550 Million Venture Fund for Deep Tech Startups

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Some prominent alumni of SpaceX, the pioneering private spaceflight company, are embarking on a new endeavor – launching their own venture capital firm focused on deep startups. Interlagos, based in El Segundo, California, was founded by executives who collectively spent decades helping SpaceX develop revolutionary rocket and spacecraft technologies.

    Now, Interlagos is aiming high with its inaugural investment fund. Regulatory filings reveal the firm hopes to raise a sizable $550 million that will support between 26 to 32 startup companies. If successful, it would be one of the largest first-time funds raised. This ambitious goal speaks to Interlagos' aspirations of becoming major long-term partners for innovative but capital-intensive deep tech ventures.

    Leading the new VC shop are Achal Upadhyaya and Tom Ochinero, both longtime SpaceX technical leaders with impressive track records. Upadhyaya spearheaded considerable investments through a previous role, while Ochinero oversaw over a billion dollars in annual revenue as a top SpaceX manager. With their industry knowledge and connections, this founding duo hopes to identify cutting-edge companies with game-changing technologies.

    Deep tech, encompassing sectors such as aerospace, manufacturing and biotechnology, has increasingly captivated venture investors. Firms focused on these fields have multiplied, recognizing their potential though longer timelines. Interlagos aims to support startups from inception through their Series B financing rounds. If the fundraise proves successful, it would put the new firm in an elite class of backers for technology with widespread implications.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Centre, J&K govt will implement what will be best according to Constitution: Naqvi on Statehood
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Centre, J&K govt will implement what will be best according to Constitution: Naqvi on Statehood

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 11: As the National Conference (NC)...

    Trump says India biggest tariff charger; Vows to reciprocate if elected to power

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Oct 11: Vowing to introduce a reciprocal tax...

    J&K | LG Manoj Sinha visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 11:  Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj...

    UN peacekeeping base comes under Israeli Fire, Indian personnel safe

    Northlines Northlines -
    United Nations, Oct 11: A UN peacekeeping base in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre, J&K govt will implement what will be best according to...

    Trump says India biggest tariff charger; Vows to reciprocate if elected...

    J&K | LG Manoj Sinha visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine