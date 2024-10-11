Former SpaceX Leaders Launch $550 Million Venture Fund for Deep Tech Startups

Some prominent alumni of SpaceX, the pioneering private spaceflight company, are embarking on a new endeavor – launching their own venture capital firm focused on deep technology startups. Interlagos, based in El Segundo, California, was founded by executives who collectively spent decades helping SpaceX develop revolutionary rocket and spacecraft technologies.

Now, Interlagos is aiming high with its inaugural investment fund. Regulatory filings reveal the firm hopes to raise a sizable $550 million that will support between 26 to 32 startup companies. If successful, it would be one of the largest first-time funds raised. This ambitious goal speaks to Interlagos' aspirations of becoming major long-term partners for innovative but capital-intensive deep tech ventures.

Leading the new VC shop are Achal Upadhyaya and Tom Ochinero, both longtime SpaceX technical leaders with impressive track records. Upadhyaya spearheaded considerable investments through a previous role, while Ochinero oversaw over a billion dollars in annual revenue as a top SpaceX manager. With their industry knowledge and connections, this founding duo hopes to identify cutting-edge companies with game-changing technologies.

Deep tech, encompassing sectors such as aerospace, manufacturing and biotechnology, has increasingly captivated venture investors. Firms focused on these fields have multiplied, recognizing their potential though longer timelines. Interlagos aims to support startups from inception through their Series B financing rounds. If the fundraise proves successful, it would put the new firm in an elite class of backers for technology with widespread implications.