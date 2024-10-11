back to top
    IndiaCentre, J&K govt will implement what will be best according to Constitution:...
    IndiaJammu KashmirLatest News

    Centre, J&K govt will implement what will be best according to Constitution: Naqvi on Statehood

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 11: As the Conference (NC) Vice President, Omar Abdullah, promised to pass a resolution demanding the restoration of  and 's (J&K) statehood, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said the Central and state government together will discuss matters, take suggestions and implement whatever they think will be best according to the Constitution.

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “The election held in J&K was for the victory of democracy. People exercised their right to vote with great passion and enthusiasm. This is a symbol of the fact that the people of J&K believe in democracy with values ??and decorum.”
    Naqvi asserted that the new government of J&K has the constitutional responsibility to work for the welfare of the people.
    “The new government of J&K has a constitutional responsibility to work hard for the security, respect, and prosperity of the Union Territory. Apart from this, whatever proposals the Centre and the state government will discuss together will be implemented according to the Constitution,” he added.
    Naqvi hit out at the Congress for raising questions on the Electronic Voting Machines' (EVM) functioning after a poor show in Assembly polls and said, “I think the Congress is not seeing its own shortcomings. The Congress is cleaning the mirror despite having dust on its face. If there is dust on their face, they should not wash the mirror.
    “The Congress is not trying to understand the main problem and is completely ignoring it. I think they didn't perform well in Haryana because of their shortcomings. However, they are now raising questions about the EVMs after facing defeat. First, they should try to solve the problems they are having within their party.”
    “There were many Congress leaders who were saying that they wanted to be the Chief Minister of Haryana. They were unaware of the people's verdict and started declaring themselves the winners even before the results came in,” Naqvi concluded. (Agencies)

