    Three exciting IPOs to subscribe next week including India’s largest IPO from Hyundai Motor

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The upcoming week holds strong potential for public offerings as three companies are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs). Of particular note is one of the biggest and most anticipated IPOs from South Korea's leading automaker Hyundai Motor .

    The Hyundai Motor India IPO will offer shares between Rs. 1865-1960 each in an attempt to raise a massive Rs. 27,870 crores, making it the largest IPO in India to date. The issue opens on October 15th and will remain open till October 17th. All eyes will be on the company's market debut planned for October 22nd. The issue also includes shares reserved for employees at a discounted rate.

    Additionally, two IPOs from the SME segment also open next week. Lakshya Powertech aims to raise Rs. 50 crores from its issue which will be open from October 16th to 18th. The company operates in the area of engineering consultancy providing mechanical and electrical services. It has priced its shares between Rs. 171-180 each.

    Freshara Agro Exports also looks to raise funds through their IPO, aiming to garner Rs. 75.39 crores. Their share price band is set from Rs. 10-116 and the issue will be open from October 17th to 21st. The company exports pickled gherkins and other goods internationally.

    With enticing options from major automotive, engineering and agricultural sectors, the IPO landscape next week serves as an engaging opportunity for investors. The activity sets the stage for more primary market offerings expected later in the quarter.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

