NueGoteams up with highly anticipated film ‘Chandu Champion’ starring Kartik Aaryan

Jammu Tawi: GreenCell Mobility's NueGo, India's top electric intercity bus brand, is excited to announce its partnership with the eagerly awaited Bollywood movie “Chandu Champion”, featuring the talented Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, “Chandu Champion” promises an inspiring narrative. Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar, this is an unbelievable tale of a man who faced one adversary after another with an undying spirit. His unwavering zeal and never-give-up attitude led to create history. This is the story of Chandu Champion! This collaboration highlights NueGo's dedication to sustainability and inclusivity, echoing both production houses's commitment to eco-responsibility.To celebrate this partnership, NueGo is offering an exclusive 10% discount on all routes. One can avail this offer by simply using the code “CHAMPION” when booking through the NueGo App and Website (www.nuego.in). This limited time offer, valid until 30th June 2024, provides eco-conscious travellers with a fantastic opportunity to enjoy eco-friendly intercity travel at a discounted rate. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility said, “Our partnership with “CHANDU CHAMPION” is special, merging our sustainable travel efforts with an inspiring tale of overcoming challenges. NueGo also believes in pushing limits and making a difference. Our electric buses transform travel by promoting inclusivity and environmental care. We champion the idea of never giving up and envisioning a future where every trip embodies progress and hope. Join us in our mission for a greener, better future.”