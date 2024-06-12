Moovunveils ‘Moov Cool’

back to top
/ Srinagar: Moov, India's leading pain relief brand, has launched ‘Moov Cool', a revolutionary innovation inspired by cold therapy. Infused with the cooling power of menthol, the new product has been designed to offer relief from muscle and joint pain due to injuries, sprains, strains and muscle soreness associated with an active lifestyle.

According to Reckitt Pain India DCG Demand Survey conducted in December 2021, with over 4000 respondents in India, nearly 8% of respondents stated that their pain incidents are or exercise related.  Moov Cool addresses fitness-related injuries, including muscle soreness, sprains, and strains. Powered by menthol, Moov Cool provides an ice-like cooling sensation that helps numb the affected area and starts working in 15 seconds.

Commenting on the launch, Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, & Nutrition, Reckitt South Asia said, “As one of India's most trusted pain relief brands, Moov has been helping Indians deal with their pains for decades. With changing lifestyles, sports and fitness related injuries have become more common, and consumers are looking for innovative solutions for instant pain relief. To address these needs, we are delighted to introduce Moov Cool, a formula inspired by cold therapy that provides consumers relief from muscle and joint pains due to injuries such as sprains, strains, and muscle soreness. This launch is a testament to our commitment to offering the best solutions to meet our audience's evolving needs and further enhances our product innovation.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India said, “Moov is bringing its cool therapy offerings for the first time in India, so we knew that the introduction of Moov Cool had to be impactful. With the focus being on fitness-related injuries, we dwelled into a dynamic that spoke to fitness enthusiasts in a way that connected to them.”

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

