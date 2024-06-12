back to top
Blood Donation drive marks 1st anniversary of KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery in Jammu

Tawi: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, a leading name in exquisite jewellery, proudly marks the one-year milestone of its exclusive showroom in Auqaf Market, Jammu. To honour this special occasion, the company had organized a Blood Donation Driveto give back to the people of Jammu That has supported them throughout their journey.

This noble initiative was conducted on behalf of the consumers who had purchased jewellery from the KISNA's exclusive showrooms at Jammu. This social welfare approach reflects KISNA's holistic commitment to making a positive impact on society beyond its operations.Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director of KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery. said”As we celebrate the 1st anniversary of our exclusive showroom in Jammu, we are honoured to contribute to the well-being of our community through this blood donation drive. At KISNA, we believe in making a meaningful impact beyond jewellery, and this initiative exemplifies our commitment to social responsibility.”Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery said, “Today, as we honor the first anniversary of our exclusive showroom in Jammu, we reaffirm our commitment to giving back to the community. The blood donation drive stands as a testament to our values of compassion and solidarity, reflecting our ongoing mission to make a positive impact beyond the of jewellery.”

Arnav Jain and Rajeev Jain, Franchise Partner, KISNA, said, “Hosting the blood donation drive on the occasion of our showroom's first anniversary in Jammu, fills us with pride and gratitude. It's a reflection of our dedication to serving not just our customers, but also the wider community. We believe in giving back, and this event exemplifies our commitment to making a meaningful difference in people's lives.''

 

