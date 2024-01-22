NSE is the world’s largest derivative exchange for fifth consecutive Year

Ranks 3rd largest globally in equity segment in calendar year 2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 22: NSE Group (National Stock Exchange of India and NSE International Exchange) has once again emerged as the world's largest derivatives exchange group in calendar year 2023 by number of contracts traded based on statistics published by Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world's largest derivatives exchange for the fifth consecutive year in 2023. NSE is ranked 3rd in the world in equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book) in 2023, as per the statistics maintained by World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

The year has witnessed many milestones such as market capitalization of listed companies surpass USD 4 trillion, SME listed companies surpassed the Rs 1,00,000 crore mark and the Nifty 50 index surpassed the 20,000 index levels for the first time. The number of unique registered investors on the exchange surpassed 8.5 crores at the end of the calendar year.

NSE has witnessed year on year growth in number of clients traded for the 10th consecutive year beginning 2014 to 2023 in its equity segment. The year also saw record high turnover on single day in equity segment of Rs 167,942.47 crores on November 30, 2023, and Rs 381,623.12 crores on December 2, 2023, in the equity derivatives segment. The equity derivatives to cash market turnover ratio marginally declined this year from 2.86 in calendar year 2022 to 2.64 in calendar year 2023.

The equity segment completed its transition for settlement of all securities on T+1 basis. In the primary market, the timeline for listing of securities has been shortened to T+3 days.

Exchange launched the Social Stock Exchange as a segment this year which will facilitate the social enterprises (NPO and FPE) to showcase their work to a wider audience & mobilize funds through issuance of instruments such as Zero Coupon Zero Principal Bonds, thereby allowing participants to participate in philanthropic causes and bring in efficiency & transparency in the overall ecosystem. The segment has seen registrations by 42 Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) and fund raising by one NPO.

In the commodity derivatives segment, the exchange has launched 21 new commodity derivatives contract including commodity options on futures contracts on underlying such as WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Gold, Silver, and Base metals.

NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), commenced its full-scale operations of the NSE IX-SGX GIFT Connect from July 3, 2023, paving way for creating deeper liquidity pool for Nifty products at GIFT IFSC. GIFT NIFTY contracts are available for trading for almost 21 hours, which overlaps Asia, Europe, and US trading hours.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development officer, NSE said, “Ranking 3rd in the equity segment and being the largest derivatives exchange demonstrates the strong capabilities of Indian capital market ecosystem on the global map. This will help attract new investors as well as fund flows to Indian markets, thereby aiding capital formation. I take this opportunity to thank Government of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Reserve Bank of India, Trading members, Investors, and all other stakeholders for their continued support.”