Novak Djokovic Defeats Carlos Alcaraz in Epic Olympic Final to Claim Elusive Gold Medal

Djokovic brought his A-game to defeat the red-hot World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in a tightly contested final and win the Olympic gold medal, the one major title missing from his glittering resume.

After four previous failed attempts, the 21-time Grand Slam champion showed tremendous grit and determination to overcome a highly motivated opponent in Alcaraz who was aiming to add the Olympic title to his recent French Open and Wimbledon successes.

The first set between the two baseliners was an epic battle that lasted nearly 100 minutes with no breaks of serve as both players were defensively sound and aggressive when opportunities arose. Djokovic raised his level in the crucial moments to take the breaker.

The second set maintained a similar intensity and quality with neither willing to give even an inch. Another tiebreaker was required and once again Djokovic dug deep to find extra reserves of energy, unleashing brutal forehands and serving with laser precision to sway the breaker his way.

This was a brutal and attritional encounter where the competitors matched each other shot for shot. But Djokovic's experience and big-match mentality shone through as he secured the hard-fought victory to complete his collection of tennis accolades.

At 36, the veteran continues to thrive with his back against the wall, proving age is just a number for the eternal champion. This triumph confirms Djokovic remains a formidable force even with the next generation snapping at his heels.