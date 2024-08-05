back to top
Search
    OlympicsNoah Lyles clinches narrow victory in 100m sprint final at Paris Olympics
    OlympicsSports

    Noah Lyles clinches narrow victory in 100m sprint final at Paris Olympics

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In what will go down as one of the closest finishes in Olympic history, American sprinter Noah Lyles won the men's 100m gold at the Paris , edging out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by the slimmest of margins – a mere 5 thousandths of a second. Both runners crossed the finish line in an identical timing of 9.79 seconds but the photo finish camera was needed to separate the two, declaring Lyles the champion.

    The photo from the camera showed just how close the race was, with Lyles' torso marginally ahead of Thompson. It was almost impossible to segregate the two on first glance. Never before has such a small time gap decided the winner of the most prestigious race in track and field. Social media was abuzz as experts and fans alike debated over the image, with some still unable to choose between the two.

    First American in 20 years

    With his narrow victory, the 25-year-old Lyles – who entered the race as the favorite – became the first American man to clinch 100m gold at the Olympics since Justin Gatlin in 2004. He timed an impressive personal best of 9.79 seconds, edging out Thompson who matched his timing to the thousandth of a second. Fred Kerley of the USA took bronze in 9.81.

    It was a close race throughout but Lyles, living up to his pre-race confidence, found that extra bit to surge ahead on the finish line. His gold restores American dominance in the blue-ribbon event after two decades.

    A record that will stand test of time

    The nip-and-tuck finish between Lyles and Thompson that was ultimately separated by the narrowest of margins is surely one for the ages. A photo finish gap of 5 thousandths of a second smashed the previous record and will take some beating. The iconic shot from the camera that showed their bodies edged together in a photo for the ages has given fans a new debate to obsess over. Lyles' golden moment in Paralympic history was one defined by the smallest of margins.

    Previous article
    Novak Djokovic Defeats Carlos Alcaraz in Epic Olympic Final to Claim Elusive Gold Medal
    Next article
    Neuralink Implants Brain-Computer Interface in Second Patient with Promising Results
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Amit Rohidas gets one-match ban, set to miss India’s Olympic hockey semi-final; Hockey India lodges appeal

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris, Aug 5: India's key defender and first rusher...

    Novak Djokovic Defeats Carlos Alcaraz in Epic Olympic Final to Claim Elusive Gold Medal

    Northlines Northlines -
    Djokovic brought his A-game to defeat the red-hot World...

    Jeffrey Vandersay spins Sri Lanka to brink of series victory against India

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Vandersay's magic spins puts Lanka on brink of series...

    India Men’s Hockey Team Defeats Great Britain in Shootout to Advance to Semifinals of Paris 2024 Olympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    India's men's hockey team scripted a memorable comeback victory...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Renowned art patron Sara Abraham who championed Indian artists passes away

    Rising threats from Lyme disease as ticks spread globally bring challenges...

    Affordable International Roaming Plans for Travellers from Top Indian Telcos in...