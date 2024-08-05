Noah Lyles clinches narrow victory in 100m sprint final at Paris Olympics

In what will go down as one of the closest finishes in Olympic history, American sprinter Noah Lyles won the men's 100m gold at the Paris Olympics, edging out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by the slimmest of margins – a mere 5 thousandths of a second. Both runners crossed the finish line in an identical timing of 9.79 seconds but the photo finish camera was needed to separate the two, declaring Lyles the champion.

The photo from the camera showed just how close the race was, with Lyles' torso marginally ahead of Thompson. It was almost impossible to segregate the two on first glance. Never before has such a small time gap decided the winner of the most prestigious race in track and field. Social media was abuzz as experts and fans alike debated over the image, with some still unable to choose between the two.

First American in 20 years

With his narrow victory, the 25-year-old Lyles – who entered the race as the favorite – became the first American man to clinch 100m gold at the Olympics since Justin Gatlin in 2004. He timed an impressive personal best of 9.79 seconds, edging out Thompson who matched his timing to the thousandth of a second. Fred Kerley of the USA took bronze in 9.81.

It was a close race throughout but Lyles, living up to his pre-race confidence, found that extra bit to surge ahead on the finish line. His gold restores American dominance in the blue-ribbon event after two decades.

A record that will stand test of time

The nip-and-tuck finish between Lyles and Thompson that was ultimately separated by the narrowest of margins is surely one for the ages. A photo finish gap of 5 thousandths of a second smashed the previous record and will take some beating. The iconic shot from the camera that showed their bodies edged together in a photo for the ages has given fans a new debate to obsess over. Lyles' golden moment in Paralympic history was one defined by the smallest of margins.