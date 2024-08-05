back to top
    Neuralink Implants Brain-Computer Interface in Second Patient with Promising Results
    Technology

    Neuralink Implants Brain-Computer Interface in Second Patient with Promising Results

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    ‘Mind-controlled Devices One Step Closer'

    In a major breakthrough, Neuralink has reported success with its second implantation of a brain-computer interface device. This inserts electrode-studded flexible threads into the brain, allowing patients to control digital devices with their thoughts.

    Neuralink's aims to help those with paralysis regain independence. The organization's CEO revealed details of the procedure, noting the surgery went extremely well and signals from over 400 implanted electrodes were clearly detected.

    This marks significant progress. The first recipient, paralyzed in a diving incident, can now browse, message and game using only his mind. Implanted last year, adjustments have boosted performance, with the man besting his own records for thought-driven cursor speed.

    Encouragingly, the new patient underwent implantation for a similar injury and early results look highly promising. With many electrodes transmitting strongly, the potential for restoration of lost abilities is considerable.

    If future surgeries proceed smoothly, Neuralink intends testing on eight additional volunteers this year. Success would prove a paradigm shift, restoring functionality through a minimally-invasive option. With innovation now empowering the isolated, new frontiers in human enhancement seem within reach.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

